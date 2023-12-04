Monday morning crash shuts down Joliet intersection

Joliet police investigated an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet police and fire responded to a crash at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street Monday morning.

The area affected is South Chicago Street and Fourth Avenue and McDonough Street and that area is expected to remain closed for “a significant amount of time,” according to a release posted by the Joliet Police Department at 5:45 a.m.

Joliet police and fire departments responded to an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Multiple people had to be extricated from vehicles and were transported to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Joliet Firefighters Local 44.

Engines 1, 3 and 4, truck 1, five ambulances and the battalion chief all responded to the scene, according to the news release.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.