Volunteers needed for brush cleanup days at Will County forest preserves

Volunteers are needed to clear brush at Sugar Creek Forest Preserve in Joliet. Contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org for more information. (Christine Johnson)

Here are Forest Preserve District of Will County program offerings for the week of Dec. 4. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Volunteer Morning: 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 5, Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet. Get some fresh air and exercise while helping to make a difference in your community. Activities will include brush control. Participants must complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org. Ages 10 or older.

Birding in the Preserves (Zoom webinar): 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, online. Learn birds and birding from home on this virtual hike through one of the district’s preserves. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom ID and password.

Take a virtual birding hike by tuning in to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Birding in the Preserves Zoom webinar on Dec. 7, 2023 (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve of Will County)

Armchair Historians – Joliet Iron Works: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Through pictures and artifacts, an interpretive naturalist will share the stories of the men and machines that worked at Joliet Iron Works, which once rivaled Pittsburgh’s steel power. Explore “Stories From Steel,” the temporary Joliet Iron Works exhibit, while at the museum. Light refreshments will be served. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Dec. 5.

Rivers of Color, Golden Opportunity – Through a Different Lens: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Hike in search of autumn colors, and then head indoors to admire the “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustrations” exhibit. Experience how animals perceive colors by immersing yourself in a specialized UV-lit room. Free, all ages.

Volunteer Morning: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9, Hadley Valley – Bruce Road Access, Homer Township. Get some fresh air and exercise while helping to make a difference in the community. Activities will include brush control. Participants must complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org. Ages 10 or older.

Holiday Nature Crafts: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Drop in any time during business hours to enjoy holiday tunes and quality family time while creating personalized woodland decorations. This is a self-guided crafting session. Example crafts will be provided for inspiration. Materials will be provided. Free, all ages.

Kids’ Corner Crafts: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Create crafts or play games based on the “Kiddy Korner” section of Wireco Life, the Joliet Iron Works company magazine from the 1950s. After crafting, view the Joliet Iron Works exhibit “Stories from Steel.” Free, all ages.