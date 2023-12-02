Plainfield East boys basketball edges Joliet Central: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 1

Boys basketball
Plainfield East 50, Joliet Central 48: At Joliet, Kobe Jordan finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Plainfield East (1-4, 1-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Ehi Ogbomo added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bengals.
Danny Thompson led Joliet Central (4-2, 0-2) with 14 points.
Minooka 55, Yorkville 50 (OT): At Yorkville, Micah Hamilton scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead visiting Minooka (2-4, 1-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win in overtime. Ethan Martin added seven points, and DJ Hampton chipped in six rebounds for Minooka.
Romeoville 67, Plainfield Central 46: At Plainfield, EJ Mosley scored 19 points and dished out five assists to lead Romeoville (5-1, 2-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. DJ Porter added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.
Plainfield Central fell to 1-6, 1-1.
Lemont 63, Eisenhower 52: At Blue Island, Ryan Runaas had 17 points and four steals to lead visiting Lemont (4-2, 1-0) in the South Suburban Conference crossover. Klaidas Paskauskas added 12 points, and Alanas Castillo chipped in 10 points for Lemont.
Gardner-South Wilmington 63, Grace Christian 43: At Gardner, Cale Halpin poured in 26 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Gardner-South Wilmington (2-4, 1-1) to the River Valley Conference win. Cole Hampson had eight points and seven rebounds, while Bennett Grant added six points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
Seneca 74, St. Bede 48: At Peru, Paxton Giertz scored 26 points to lead Seneca (5-1, 1-0) to the Tri-County Conference win. Kysen Klinker and Brady Sheedy added 13 points each for the Irish.
St. Patrick 72, Joliet Catholic 41: At Joliet, the host Hilltoppers (2-1, 0-1) lost the East Suburban Catholic Conference game despite 11 points from James Pilapil and nine points from Jayden Armstrong.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln-Way West 54: At Bradley, Lincoln-Way West (3-3, 0-1) dropped the SouthWest Suburban Red Conference game despite 20 points from Jacob Bereza and 11 points each from Eli Bach and Daniel Reniguntala.
Manteno 54, Peotone 44: At Peotone, the host Blue Devils (0-6, 0-1) dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference game despite 16 points from Brandon Weiss and 10 points and six rebounds from Hunter Becker.
Andrew 52, Lincoln-Way Central 46: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central fell to 2-4, 0-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Red.
Oswego East 61, Plainfield North 59: At Plainfield, the host Tigers fell to 3-3, 1-1 in the Southwest Prairie.
Morris 51, Sandwich 35: At Morris, the hosts received 21 points courtesy of Jack Wheeler and 13 from Joey Vinachi in getting back to the .500 mark at 3-3.
Girls basketball
Morris 45, Coal City 36: At Coal City, Landrie Callahan had 24 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Morris (7-1) to the nonconference win. Layken Callahan added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Mia Ferrias led Coal City (6-1) with nine points and five assists.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 62, Beardstown 9: At Seneca, the host Irish (2-1) rolled to the dual win. Ethan Othon (126), Joey Arnold (138), Nate Othon (157), Memphis Echeverria (165), Chris Peura (215) and Jeremy Gagnon (285) had pins to lead Seneca.
Boys swimming and diving
Lincoln-Way West runner-up at home: At New Lenox, host Lincoln-Way West finished second in the six-team Warrior Pentathlon. The Warriors scored 775 points, behind Chicago University High (1,066). Billy Spee led Lincoln-Way West with a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minutes, 8.77 seconds) and a fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:12.79). Lockport’s Shane Gabel finished second in the 100 freestyle (50.32).
Lockport (668) finished fourth, followed by Lincoln-Way Central (649) and Lemont (575).