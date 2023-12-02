Joliet to vote on police supervisors contract

Police supervisors would get pay increases ranging from 2% to 3.25% in a contract that goes to the Joliet City Council for approval Tuesday.

By August 2025, Joliet police lieutenants would make a base salary of $160,000, and sergeants would make a base salary of $146,000, according to the contract being sent to the council.

Members of the police supervisors union have approved the contract, union President Matt Breen said Friday.

The union’s previous contract expired at the end of 2022.

The contract provides for a retroactive pay increase of 2.5% going back to Jan. 1. Supervisors will get another 2% increase Jan. 1, 2024.

On Aug. 1, 2025, they will get a 3.25% increase.

The contract also provides for retroactive pay increases dating back to January 2021 for sergeants and lieutenants employed for 18 years or more.