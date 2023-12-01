Joliet Public Library makes commitment to community connection

Joliet Public Library staff often participate in community events. Here a group of staff members getting ready for the Light Up the Holidays Parade in downtown Joliet on Nov. 24, 2023. (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

For many of us, the holiday season is a magical time to be spent with family and friends. For others, including many of our patrons for a variety of reasons, it can be an isolating or lonely time.

Whether you love it or hate it, the library is here during the giving season. Inclusive. Bright. Warm.

“The library is a place for everyone,” Joliet Public Library Executive Director Megan Millen said. “This year, we have added a live nature cam at the Black Road Branch, traveling exhibits at the Ottawa Street Branch, and more services than ever before spanning from digital resources to one-on-one technology training. We’re proud to be part of our community and thankful to our patrons – those who visited for the first time in 2023 and those who come to see us every week.”

Libraries stand as one of the oldest institutions, one of the only places you can go and not buy anything. It’s a place to just exist. As we gear up for the holidays, it seems like no better time to pause, if only for a moment.

The Joliet Public Library’s mission statement highlights connecting you to your world, your community and yourself.

“We are always helping connect people to community resources,” youth services manager Laura Yanchick said. “We sponsor developmental screenings with Child and Family Connections, teen classes on boundaries and coping skills with Guardian Angel, have financial aid classes with [the] Illinois Student Assistance Commission, and much more.”

As I sat down to write this piece, I thought of the things we have seen in 2023, both good and bad, and how our library continues to reinvent itself. We reflect on the year and community needs, and adapt our services.

I began thinking about the spirit of the season, and how it all goes back to helping the people we serve.

“I would say that our favorite thing is to help people find their perfect read,” Yanchick said. “Whether it is information on a topic of interest, a story that speaks to your heart or the perfect book to lift your mood, nothing makes our day more than helping people find the right book. Lots of people come in knowing what they want, which is great, but if you put yourselves into our hands, you may find something new that is just perfect for you.”

With a collection as large as ours spanning two buildings, I would say your possibilities are endless.

“I had a 2- or 3-year-old child who wanted books about vacuums, but REAL vacuums, not stories that have vacuums,” Yanchick said. “I found him a vacuum cleaner repair manual, and he went away happy.”

Connecting children to topics that interest them starts early for library staff. In fact, a couple of months back, while I was going through my 2-year-old’s weekly class work, I found library materials I had designed in her school folder.

Our librarians had visited her preschool that very day and probably even read my daughter’s class a story. We gave visits with schools across Joliet all year long.

Our popular 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program encourages parents to read to their children beginning at birth. Reading together helps develop important literacy skills that provide a solid reading foundation, key to school and learning success.

Sharing these stories together are bound to lead to special moments along the way. Each milestone is met with a small prize, a token to celebrate individual accomplishments.

Encouraging early literacy is even how our popular Star Wars Day event started. The annual event takes place on the first Saturday in June and welcomes thousands of people to downtown Joliet.

I get asked the question “How does ‘Star Wars’ relate to the library?” often.

“Star Wars” is a movie, and we have movies. There are countless books about “Star Wars,” and we have those too. “Star Wars” is an extremely popular franchise that spans across decades, so all ages have a connection to it.

Hey, the library and I have something in common! We both love “Star Wars.”

We love getting kids excited about the library through books and events, but they aren’t the only ones we want to reach. For adults, our team helps ease people into the digital world that seems to be ever dependent on technology.

We visit different senior groups, and various business or volunteer clubs in the area. We also have bilingual staff on hand who often visit the Spanish Community Center for technology training and reading nights.

The staff at the library have different responsibilities to wrap up at the end of the year. The Youth Services Department hosts holiday events planned for children and families, while Adult Services schedules presentations covering topics such as the history of holiday music and movies, and preserving family heirlooms.

The Digital Media Studio plans holiday technology and creation classes, from 3D printed ornaments to greeting card making and photoshoots. All of these events are free to attend. To learn more about upcoming programming, visit jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events.

There are a lot of ways to give back or be involved in our community during the season of giving. For us at the library, our mission is you. Whether you are looking for traditional library services, your perfect read or navigating your way through technology, our doors are open. We hope to see you soon.