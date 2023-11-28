Boys basketball: Eli Bach leads Lincoln-Way West to comeback win over Plainfield Central

Lincoln Way West's Eli Bach (2) puts up a shot underneath the basket during basketball game between Plainfield Central at Lincoln Way West. Nov 27, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

NEW LENOX — Lincoln-Way West didn’t lead for much of Monday’s non-conference game against Plainfield Central, but the Warriors led when it mattered most. At the end of the game.

Warrior senior Eli Bach scored 23 of his game-high 25 points after halftime and led West (3-2) to a 61-54 win after they trailed 32-20 at halftime and 40-29 late in the third quarter.

That’s when Bach turned on overdrive and began driving to the basket. Time after time, he drove from the left wing to his right, across the lane and finished near the rim. A pair of Bach baskets, along with a hoop each from Max Gabriel (19 points) and Wyatt Carlson (4 points) helped the Warriors close to within 40-38 at the end of three quarters.

“It was all about our effort on defense,” Bach said. “We kind of sleep walked through the first half, sort of like our last game against Sandburg. We picked it up in the second half with good defense. Jacob Bereza played great box-and-one defense on No. 5 [Quinn Kruger] and the rest of the guys - Max Gabriel, Jacob Willis, Wyatt Carlson and myself, played good team defense. When we play defense like that, it helps create offense for us.

“Going to the basket is my strong suit. They were playing pretty tight on Jacob, so I took the opportunity to take my guy to the basket with that extra space. We’re an athletic team full of guards, so we don’t run things for one guy or anything like that. But, if someone is hot, we keep feeding that hot hand.”

Plainfield Central at Lincoln Way West Plainfield Central's Avery Rogoz (23) drives down the lane during basketball game between Plainfield Central at Lincoln Way West. Nov 27, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

A basket by Bach with 6:37 to play gave West its first lead of the game, and they never trailed again. The Warriors started the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run, with Bach scoring 12 of those points, to move out to a 53-43 lead.

But, Plainfield Central, which was effective in building the first-half lead, found some of that same magic and was able to cut the lead to 59-54 with 41.1 seconds left, but could get no closer.

Kruger was a main force for the Wildcats (0-5) in building the halftime lead, as he went 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half and finished with a team-high 22 points. Avery Rogoz chipped in with 12 points for Central, while Dan Doherty scored 11.

Plainfield Central at Lincoln Way West Lincoln Way West's Daniel Reniguntala (10) blocks a shot attempt by Plainfield Central's Kaveon Burns (11) during basketball game between Plainfield Central at Lincoln Way West. Nov 27, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

“We didn’t have an answer for No. 2 [Bach] in the second half, and they were smart and kept giving him the ball,” Central coach Tim Boe said. “We executed very well in the first half and even in the fourth quarter, we never gave up and kept fighting.

“We are making strides in the right direction. You might look at the record and not think so, but I couldn’t be prouder of how hard these guys played. The season is a marathon, not a sprint, and we have a good group of kids that works hard. It’s all part of a process.”

West coach Tanner Mitchell was impressed with both teams as well.

“A dub is a dub,” Mitchell said. “That’s all that really matters. We were sloppy in the first half, but a lot of that was because Plainfield Central played very well. No. 5 [Kruger] can really shoot it. We knew that, but I think he made a couple of shots from near the volleyball line. Jacob Bereza played great defense on him in the second half.

“And, we told Eli that he had the advantage and to go to the basket. He stepped up and took over. Our kids kept fighting. They could have shut it down a couple times, but these guys finished it out.”