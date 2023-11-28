Addi Fair scores 26 for Gardner-South Wilmington: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 27

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Tri-Point 47: At Gardner, Addi Fair put up 26 points and the Panthers picked up a River Valley Conference victory.
Grace Olsen scored 13 and Madison Wright added 10.
Peotone 53, Manteno 27: At Peotone, Madi Schroeder had 23 points and five rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight win.
Ashley Renwick had 11 points and six rebounds and Addie Graffeo had eight points and four steals.
Morris 34, Newark 24: At Newark, Landrie Callahan had 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks during a nonconference victory.
Wilmington 44, Reed-Custer 34: Kaylee Tribble had 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block but the Comets fell in ICE action.
Mackenzie Foote and Mya Beard combined to score 14 points.