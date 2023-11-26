Boys basketball: 5 storylines to watch for in the Herald-News area this season

An intriguing season of boys basketball is ahead in the Herald-News area. While there is no clearly dominant team with proven stars returning, there are several newcomers worth watching and a bevy of teams capable of putting together successful seasons.

Here are five storylines to watch in 2023-24.

1. Youth movement

Perhaps the most exciting aspect to the boys basketball scene in the Herald-News area this season is the plethora of young, potential future superstars to watch.

Bolingbrook freshman Davion Thompson has generated the most hype of any area player over the offseason. The 6-foot-2 guard/forward is arguably the state’s top freshman and could wind up being one of the highest-recruited players in the country in the Class of 2027. He already has Division I offers, including from Illinois and Washington. Sophomore Trey Brost is another young Raider to watch.

Lincoln-Way East sophomore BJ Powell thrived as a freshman on varsity last season and can nail a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc. The Griffins surround Powell with more young talent, including fellow sophomore guard Karson Thomas.

Also keep an eye on Plainfield South freshman Dereon Smothers.

Romeoville’s EJ Mosley Jr. goes in for the basket against Lockport in the 2023 WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

2. Talented transfers

While there were some high-profile stars to leave the area via transfer – most notably Jeremiah Fears leaving Joliet West for Sunrise Christian, a prep school in Kansas – there is some major talent coming into area schools.

Romeoville lost standout guard Meyoh Swansey to Thornton but replaced him with a pair of game-changing transfers in the backcourt.

Junior EJ Mosley, who comes in from St. Laurence, averaged 14.3 points and earned third-team all-state honors last season. Junior DJ Porter is a transfer from Fenwick, where he was an honorable mention All-Catholic League selection.

Bolingbrook has a key addition in 6-foot-7 forward JT Pettigrew from Fenwick. Zion Gross, a junior guard with Division I offers, joins Joliet West after leaving Crete-Monee.

3. New chapters for powerhouses

Lemont’s Ryan Runaas goes in for the lay-in against Lincoln-Way Central in the Lincoln-Way West Warrior Showdown. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A trio of area programs that had plenty of success in recent years will have very different looks this season.

Joliet West moves on without the Fears brothers after Jeremy’s graduation and Jeremiah’s transfer. But the Tigers are not short on talent. Senior guard Justus McNair, a Valparaiso recruit, is fully capable of leading the team to big things with 6-foot-9 senior Drew King, Gross and several key role players surrounding him.

Romeoville was the area program most impacted by the transfer market, both losing and gaining players. The key for the Spartans will be seeing how an almost entirely new roster meshes.

Lemont has played in back-to-back sectional championship games and is looking to reload after the graduation of twin star guards Matas and Rokas Castillo. Ryan Runaas, the son of coach Rick Runaas, is looking to take on more of a scoring role this season, along with fellow senior guard Klaidas Paskauskas.

Joliet West's Justus McNair drives to the basket on a fast break against Oswego East during the Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

4. Who are the top seniors?

While there are no area seniors with a profile nearly as high as Jeremy Fears had last season, there are several veteran stars poised to lead their teams and, in some cases, perhaps attract more recruiting attention for themselves.

Any discussion of top seniors likely starts in the same place it did last year – at Joliet West. The Valpariso-bound McNair averaged 12 points and five rebounds last season and is ready to take on a starring role.

Plainfield East guard Ehi Ogbomo averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a junior and is starting to attract some college attention.

Plainfield North forward Jeffrey Fleming averaged 16 points and nine rebounds last season, Joliet Central guard Jaylin Murphy is looking to build off a junior season in which he averaged 12 points, and Lincoln-Way West guard Eli Bach is another player to watch.

Seneca's Paxton Giertz shoots a jumper over Dwight's Jack Duffy during the 2023 Tri-County Conference Tournament. (Scott Anderson)

5. The next step?

There were no sectional champions from the area last season, but Joliet West in Class 4A, Lemont in 3A and Joliet Catholic and in 2A reached sectional championship games.

Which area team is poised to take the next step and play in a supersectional or perhaps make it to state? Joliet West and Bolingbrook seem to have the most talented rosters. Lincoln-Way East is young but skilled, coming off a 25-win season.

And don’t forget about Seneca. The Irish bring back several key pieces from a 28-win team.