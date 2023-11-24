University of St. Francis opens annual contest for high school artists

The University of St. Francis was ranked among the top institutions of higher education in Illinois by WalletHub on its 2023 Best Colleges and Universities Rankings. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis Art and Design Department has announced its annual high school art exhibition and competition for Illinois high school students will take place from Jan. 13-25, 2024.

All submitting artists must be attending high school in the 2023-24 academic year and be residents of Illinois.

One grand prize will be awarded to an eligible high school senior in the form of a USF Art and Design Scholarship worth $10,000. Best of show awards and honorable mentions will be awarded in the form of Visa gift cards in the following categories: Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Drawing/Works on Paper, Digital/Other.

Winners will be announced at the reception on Jan. 13. Students must claim their prizes in person at the USF Art Gallery.

For more information or to apply, visit stfrancis.edu/artgallery and click on USF Illinois High School Exhibition. Submission forms may be completed online until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Drop-off dates for works will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Students may submit up to two original works, teachers may submit works from up to 10 students.