Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way Central girls basketball player Lina Panos

Lincoln-Way Central’s Angelina Panos puts up a shot against Joliet Catholic in the 2023 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Joliet (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lina Panos, a senior on the Lincoln-Way Central girls basketball team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Panos received 159 votes to win the honor over the runner-up, Lincoln-Way East girls basketball standout Lana Kerley, who was right behind with 146 votes. Joliet Central bowler Garrett Johnson and Plainfield North girls basketball’s Isabella Gruber were also on the ballot.

Panos led the Knights to the WJOL Tournament championship and earned the event’s Most Valuable Player award. She had 15 points in a victory over Joliet Catholic, 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Joliet West, 18 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Minooka and eight points and eight rebounds in the championship game win over Providence.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner.

Millar: You were the Most Valuable Player of the WJOL Tournament and led your team to the championship. What was the key to you playing so well?

Panos: I just wanted to start the season off strong. It’s my senior year. It’s my comeback season from last year. I’ve been working really hard in the gym all offseason. We had great preseason practices. I just felt really ready to start the season strong.

Millar: What have you liked most about what you’ve seen from your team so far?

Panos: I think we had great team chemistry. I felt like our defense was super strong in those four games last week. Even if our shots weren’t falling, we still played amazing defense and that really helped us win those games. Offensively, we play well together and we all play our roles.

Millar: The championship game was certainly a defensive battle, with you beating Providence 33-24. How fun was it to win that against a crosstown rival?

Panos: Providence has always been one of our rivals and every year, we want to play against them, so to play them in the championship game was a lot of fun. We haven’t won a Thanksgiving tournament since I’ve been here, so to win that was a great start to our season. We wanted it really bad and I’m so glad we pulled it off.

Millar: You tore your ACL as a sophomore and came back midway through your junior season. What was the toughest part about that?

Panos: It was a really tough mental challenge, trusting myself out there after 10 months. I had great support from my teammates and coaches, parents and everyone.

Millar: What is your favorite food on your Thanksgiving plate?

Panos: Mashed potatoes.

Millar: If you could see anybody in concert, who would you want to see?

Panos: Taylor Swift. I saw her twice over the summer. It was a three-hour concert and knowing all the songs, it was a really fun environment.