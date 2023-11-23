Logan Cooper scores 19 for Lockport: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, November 22

Boys basketball
Lockport 68, Plainfield Central 43: Logan Cooper scored 19 points with seven steals and the Porters earned a WJOL Tournament victory.
Bryce Turner had nine points and eight assists, Josh Ahrens had 10 rebounds, Drew Gallagher had 10 points and two charges and Anthony Kosi scored 13 points.
Seneca 52, Hall 32: At Seneca, the hosts battled to a Seneca Tournament victory.
Plainfield South 54, University High 30: The Cougars won in Stagg Invitational play.
Oak Lawn 74, Lincoln-Way West 53: Wyatt Carlson led with 13 and Eli Bach had 12 but the Warriors fell in a Spartan-Ram Classic matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Minooka 50: Micah Hamilton had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists but Minooka fell in WJOL Tournament play.
Andrew 43, Lincoln-Way Central 35: The Knights battled but fell short at D218 Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament.
Proviso East 66, Plainfield East 30: The Bengals came up short in St. Charles East Tournament action.
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 56, Joliet Central 48: At New Lenox, Brooke Baechtold scored 13 and the Knights picked up a nonconference win.
Kiya Newson-Cole scored 12, Gianna Amadio scored 11 and Gracen Gehrke chipped in with 10.
Boys wrestling
Lockport 72, Marian Central 6: At Marmion, the Porters dominated in nonconference action.
Justin Wardlow had a 15-6 win and Morgan Turner had a 13-7 victory.
Marmion Academy 42, Lockport 30: At Marmion, the Porters battled but came up short in a nonconference matchup.
Naseem Jaber, Drew Silzer, Durango Valles and Timothy O’Conner each had pins.
Joliet Catholic 43, Lincoln-Way West 30: At New Lenox, the hosts fell short in a nonconference matchup.