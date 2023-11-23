Boys basketball: Senior guards lead Joliet Central over Providence

Joliet Central’s Zion Kostyra drives to the paint against Providence in the 2023 WJOL Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET - Coming off an eight-win season that followed a season with just three wins, Joliet Central senior guards Jamarcho Holman and Zion Kostyra are determined to usher in a new era of success for the Steelmen.

Holman sees the pieces starting to come together, as evidenced by a pair of wins to open the season.

“It’s big for us to get off to a good start,” Holman said. “The last few years, we’ve been on a rocky road and we’re trying to get things going for the team. I’m thankful to our coaches for getting us rolling, getting us ready for the season.

“This past summer, we were rocking and rolling. They’ve been sleeping on us. We’re going to let them keep sleeping and we’re going to keep it rolling.”

Kostyra poured in 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Holman added 13 points and three assists Wednesday night, leading Joliet Central to a 50-40 win over Providence Catholic in a WJOL Tournament pool-play game.

Danny Thompson added six points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Steelmen (2-0).

Kyle Lipke and Bob Jenner led Providence (0-2) with 11 points each. Jenner and Max Clark pulled down seven rebounds each, while Seth Cheney contributed nine points.

Cheney shook off a slow shooting start to knock down back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, pulling the Celtics within 37-33.

Joliet Central, though, responded with an 11-2 surge to pull away for good. Holman had five points and Kostyra four during the outburst.

“I just wanted to come out strong,” Kostyra said. “We kind of went out bad in this tournament last year, so I wanted to make sure we established who we really are. This is the last year for the seniors. We came up as freshmen together and I feel like this is a big year to show everybody.”

Kostyra said stopping Cheney from getting clean looks was key.

“Once we shut him down, we were pretty good,” Kostyra said. “We just had to help the helper. That was a problem we had for a while.”

After missing on a few early 3-pointers, Joliet Central got to work on attacking the basket and making extra passes to set up easy baskets.

“On Monday (in a win over Minooka), we started out the game making a lot of 3-pointers,” Joliet Central coach Larry Thompson said. “But you have to understand that not every game is going to be like that. So when you’re missing shots early, you’ve got to make a play for somebody else. That’s how we were able to get a lead at halftime. We stopped settling for the first open three.”

Joliet Central led 12-7 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime.

While Holman and Kostyra hit some impressive shots, Thompson was more pleased with how his team reacted to its misses.

“In stretches where we’re not scoring, last year we’d try to break those streaks by just passing once and shooting,” Thompson said. “We got them to slow down.

“They didn’t hang their heads when we missed shots. That’s the thing I’m most proud of them for so far. A year ago they would have done that, but so far this year, they’re able to withstand disappointment.”

Holman, Kosytra, Isaiah Molette and Jaylin Murphy are all seniors in the starting lineup for the Steelmen, joined by junior Danny Thompson.

Holman knows having a veteran roster is an advantage and feels it is important for him to help lead the way.

“We’re big leaders,” Holman said of the seniors. “We make sure everything’s in order. Whenever somebody is hot, we get the ball to them. Everybody listens to us because we’re the leaders.”