Will County OKs $815 million budget for 2024

The Will County Seal seen at the Will County Office Building in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant commented on 2024 spending plans after the County Board approved an $815 million budget last week.

The county’s 2024 fiscal year starts Dec. 1.

“This budget addresses key public safety challenges, including funding six new public safety positions, raising salaries for prosecutors to help address vacancies, and providing $1.3 million in new investments aimed at reducing recidivism,” Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release. “We’re also investing in impactful social services, such as the Children’s Advocacy Center, our eviction diversion program that deters homelessness, and the Rapid Response Program that is fighting the worsening opioid crisis.”

Bertino-Tarrant said the budget is balanced and includes $543.2 million for special funds that restrict how the money is used, including motor fuel taxes for roads and funds for the county health department. The remaining $272 million is available for general county operations.

In her statement, Bertino-Tarrant highlighted certain spending plans.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

She pointed to $3 million from cannabis sales taxes and a multicounty opioid settlement that will fund a variety of programs, including:

• $450,000 for a program to deter homelessness by providing assistance to residents facing eviction

• $180,000 to assist people coming out of the criminal justice system with obtaining long-term employment

• $345,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center

• $200,000 to expand mental health services for inmates in the Will County Adult Detention Facility

• $750,000 for building improvements at recovery homes used by the county’s problem-solving courts

• $250,000 to increase support support for the health department’s substance abuse program to address the opioid crisis

The budget also contains $10 million for capital projects including:

• $4.5 million to replace the roof of the adult detention facility

• $1.3 million to buy modern stun guns for the sheriff’s office

• $385,000 to modernize the call center at the health department’s Community Health Center

• $150,000 for stormwater initiatives