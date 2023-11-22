The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Boys Basketball
Bolingbrook 75, Peoria 37: At Decatur, JT Pettigrew had a big game for the Raiders on Tuesday in the Decatur Tournament. Pettigrew scored 22 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to lead Bolingbrook (1-0). Freshman Davion Thompson made his varsity debut with 14 points and DJ Strong added 13 for the Raiders.
Plainfield South 60, Argo 36: At Palos Heights, the Cougars evened their record at 1-1 with the victory in the John McBride Stagg Holiday Tournament.
Wheaton Academy 63, Plainfield North 57: At West Chicago, the Tigers (1-1) battled back and forth before falling to the host Warriors.
Morris 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 50: At Coal City, Jack Wheeler scored early and often, and Morris used every one of his career-best 35 points to earn the win at the Coal City/Manteno Holiday Tournament. Senior Caleb Stage did a little bit of everything for Morris. He scored six points, added five rebounds and took a charge for Morris (2-0).
Lincoln-Way East 80, Fenger 32: At La Grange, sophomore Karson Thomas had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Griffis to a 2-0 start at the Lyons Township Tournament. Brendan Sanders added 12 points, and BJ Powell and Aiden Nilsson had 11 points each for East.
Proviso East 66, Plainfield East 30: At St. Charles, the Bengals fell to the Pirates in the St. Charles East Thanksgiving Tournament.
Perspectives-Leadership 63, Lincoln-Way Central 50: At Oak Lawn, the Knights evened their season mark at 1-1 with the loss at the D218 Tournament.
Lincoln-Way West 60, Universal 22: At Oak Lawn, a dozen players scored as the Warriors defeated Universal. Jacob Bereza led West (2-0) with 11 points, and Eli Bach added 10.
Seneca 55, Herscher 29: At Seneca, the Irish opened their season with a win at the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament.
Girls Basketball
Peotone 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34: At Beecher, Madi Schroeder made the all-tournament team and finished the Lady Cat Holiday Tournament with 32 points and seven rebounds. Peotone is now 3-2.
Herscher 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 26: At Gardner, Addi Fair had 18 points to lead G-SW (2-4).
Plainfield East 60, Willowbrook 56: At Villa Park, Lexi Sepulveda had a game-high 25 points and added nine rebounds to lead the Bengals to their second win of the season as they wrapped up play at the Willowbrook Tournament. Gianna Thompson added 13 points for East (2-2).
Lockport 68, Morgan Park 24: At Villa Park, sophomore Addison Way, led the way for the Porters with 17 points as Lockport finished the Willowbrook Tournament in second place. Veronica Bafia added 11 points and Evelyn Ingram 10 for Lockport (3-2).
Morris 55, Flanagan 24: At Morris, the Callahan sisters teamed up again to take down another foe. Layken scored 17 points and hauled down 12 boards. Landrie went for 14 and 13 as Morris improved to 5-1 overall.
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln-Way West 46, Yorkville 19: At Yorkville, Jase Salin had a big win for the Warriors as they topped the fifth-ranked Foxes to open the season.
Boys Bowling
Lockport 2,105, Sandburg 2,043: At Lockport, Ross Karraker and Aaron Wendell each rolled a total of 461 to lead the Porters.