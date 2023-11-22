Madi Schroeder scores 32 for Peotone: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, November 21

Girls basketball
Peotone 47, Beecher 34: At Beecher, Madi Schroeder earned All-Tournament Team honors as she put up 32 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils during a LadyCat Fall Classic tournament victory.
Ashley Renwick added nine points.
Lockport 68, Morgan Park 24: Addison Way scored 17 points to help the Porters capture a win and a second place spot at the Willowbrook Invitational.
Veronica Bafia scored 11 and Evelyn Ingram put up 10.
Herscher 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 26: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 18 and Grace Olsen added six but the hosts fell in River Valley Conference action.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 60, Universal 26: Twelve different players put points on the board for the Warriors with and Jacob Bereza led with 11 during a Spartan-Ram Classic tournament victory.
Eli Bach added 10.
Morris 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 50: Morris was trailing by one at half and battled back to outscore the Panthers 21-20 in the fourth quarter for a Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament victory.
Jack Wheeler led the way with 35 points and four rebounds and Caleb Stage scored six with five rebounds.
Lincoln-Way East 80, Fenger 32: Karson Thomas scored 17 and had 10 rebounds to lead the Griffins to a Lyons Invitational tournament win.
Brendan Sanders put up 12 and BJ Powell and Aiden Nilsson combined to score 22.
Seneca 55, Herscher 29: At Seneca, the hosts picked up a Seneca Tournament victory.
Boys bowling
Lockport 2,105, Sandburg 2,043: At Lockport, Ross Karraker and Aaron Wendell bowled a 461 each to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.