The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 20, 2023

Boys Basketball
Lemont 61, Plainfield Central 25: At Joliet, Ryan Runaas poured in 25 points and had six steals as Lemont opened the WJOL Tournament with a win. Lemont won this tournament last season. Klaidas Paskauskas added 12 points for Lemont (1-0).
Lincoln-Way East 51. Maine South 43: At LaGrange, sophomore BJ Powell scored a game-best 21 points to lead the Griffins at the Lyons Township Tournament. Karsen Thomas and Brandan Sanders had 11 points each for East (1-0).
Morris 61, Agricultural Science 54: At Coal City. Jack Wheeler started the season big for Morris (1-0). His 21 points and five boards lifted Morris to the win at the Coal City/Manteno Tournament. Senior Caston Norris was just as big with 17 points, and four assists. Joey Vinachi chipped in 11 for Morris.
Lincoln-Way Central 66, Richards 50: At Oak Lawn, the Knights opened the season with the impressive win at the D218 Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tournament. LWC (1-0) will continue pool play Tuesday versus Perspectives at 6:30.
Lincoln-Way West 70. Bremen 56: At Burbank, Eli Bach poured in 33 points to lead all scorers as the Warriors opened the season with a win. Jacob Bereza tossed in 17 points and Max Gabriel added 10 for West (1-0).
Benet Academy 62, Plainfield East 42: At St. Charles, East fell to the Redwings at the St. Charles East Tournament.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 75, Providence Catholic 56: At New Lenox, Seth Cheney led the Celtics at the WJOL Tournament with 19 points. Kyle Lipke added 14 points and six rebounds for PC (0-1).
Girls Basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 37: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the first half as the Panthers took the nonconference battle with the Comets. Grace Olson added 12 for GSW (2-3). Kaylee Tribble led RC (3-2) with 13 points. Natalie Flores added 10 for the Comets.
Plainfield East 65, Morgan Park 25: At Villa Park, the Bengals picked up their first win of the season at the Willowbrook Tournament behind a big night from Southern Indiana recruit Lexi Sepulveda. Her 35 points led the offensive attack but her seven steals made the defense tough. Gianna Thompson added nine points and Anna Jenkins contributed eight points, six boards and four steals for East (1-2).
Bolingbrook 79, Joliet West 39: At Joliet, the Raiders built up a 27-point lead at halftime and never looked back in the nonconference contest. Bolingbrook improved to 2-0, West dropped to 1-4.
Andrew 33, Peotone 25: At Beecher, Madi Schroeder scored 13 points and brought in five boards to lead the Blue Devils at the Beecher Tournament. Ashley Renwick added nine points and six boards for Peotone (2-2).
Morris 60, Streator 11: At Streator, Morris opened up play in the Illinois Central Eight with a big road win. Landri Callahan was about all Morris (4-1, 1-0) needed. She scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Layken Callahan added nine and nine and Lily Hansen hauled in 12 boards to go with nine points.
Rosary 50, Joliet Catholic Academy 42: At Elmhurst, the Angels fell to Rosary at the Immaculate Conception Tournament.
Plainfield South 73, Riverside-Brookfield 72: At Hinsdale, South picked up its first win of the season by holding off the Bulldogs at the Brenda Whitesell Thanksgiving Tournament.