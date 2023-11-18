Police arrest Joliet man charged with 2021 sexual assault

A Joliet man has been apprehended on charges in connection with sexually assaulting a woman in 2021.

On Wednesday, Eduardo Munoz-Garcia, 37, was arrested in Joliet on charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse that were filed Aug. 22, 2022. J

oliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said it was “unknown what led to the span of time between charges and arrest.”

The charges themselves concern an incident that was reported June 26, 2021.

On that day, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred the day before, English said. Officers learned that a 48-year-old woman was approached by a man in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Plainfield Road.

The man arrived at the parking lot in a vehicle and forcibly pushed the woman into his vehicle, English said. The man drove to an area near Ruby Street, where it is believed the sexual assault occurred, English said.

The woman was able to escape the assault and run away, English said.

Detectives identified Munoz-Garcia as the suspect during their investigation and secured a warrant for his arrest Aug. 19.

Munoz-Garcia was arraigned Friday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His case was assigned to Judge Carmen Goodman.

A court hearing to determine whether Munoz-Garcia should remain in the Will County jail has been set for Tuesday.