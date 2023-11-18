Joliet driver accused of head-butting officer, attempting to bite paramedics

A traffic stop in Joliet went awry when a driver allegedly head-butted an officer and tried to bite paramedics, police said.

The incident that led to the arrest of Eric Carpenter, 29, began about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Carpenter’s vehicle for a registration violation, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Carpenter initially refused to stop his vehicle, but he eventually stopped in the 300 block of North Hickory Street, English said.

When officers ordered Carpenter to leave the vehicle, he refused to do that as well but eventually complied, English said.

As officers tried to place Carpenter into custody, he resisted and pulled away from the officers trying to handcuff him, English said. Carpenter then struggled with officers on the ground and tried to grab and kick them, English said.

During the struggle, Carpenter head-butted an officer in the body, English said. Officers then used a stun gun on Carpenter before placing him into custody, English said.

However, Carpenter continued to act belligerent and kick at officers while he was in handcuffs, English said. Carpenter also refused to cooperate with officers as they tried to place him in a squad vehicle, English said.

An ambulance was called to the scene because of Carpenter’s behavior, but Carpenter tried to bite paramedics who were trying to assist him, English said.

Carpenter was then taken to the Will County jail.

Officers searched Carpenter’s vehicle and found a loaded gun. He was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal.

Carpenter also was issued citations for not having a front registration plate, fleeing officers and driving on a revoked license. His vehicle was towed from the scene.