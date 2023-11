Kayla Luce. Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department.)

A teen in Joliet has been reported missing.

Kayla Luce, 17, was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack, according to a statement Friday from the Joliet Police Department.

The police department is seeking assistance in finding Luce.

Police described Luce as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Luce and her whereabouts should call police at 815-724-3020, 815-726-2491 or 911.