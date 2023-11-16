Joliet District 86 musicians earn state honors

Seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 junior high students who auditioned and were accepted to attend the Illinois Music Education Association District 1 Honor Band, Choir, and Orchestra Festival at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.
The students participated in group activities, lessons, and performed in a concert at the end of the day.
District 86 students who attended included: Melody Collier, Washington Junior High, Band; Madelyn Diaz, Gompers Junior High, Orchestra; Rocco Jones, Washington Junior High, Orchestra; Lailah Moore, Washington Junior High, Choir; Kaylee Self, Dirksen Junior High, Band; Alexandra Soland, Hufford Junior High, Band; and Grace Vanderhyden, Hufford Junior High, Orchestra.