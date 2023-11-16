Joliet District 86 musicians earn state honors

District 86 students who attended the Music Honors Festival include (from left): Melody Collier, Washington Junior High, Band; Madelyn Diaz, Gompers Junior High, Orchestra; Rocco Jones, Washington Junior High, Orchestra; Lailah Moore, Washington Junior High, Choir; Kaylee Self, Dirksen Junior High, Band; Alexandra Soland, Hufford Junior High, Band; and Grace Vanderhyden, Hufford Junior High, Orchestra. (Provided by Joliet District 86)

Seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 junior high students who auditioned and were accepted to attend the Illinois Music Education Association District 1 Honor Band, Choir, and Orchestra Festival at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.

The students participated in group activities, lessons, and performed in a concert at the end of the day.

