Girls basketball: Plainfield North takes it inside to fend off Joliet Central

Plainfield North’s Isabella Garcia gets the rebound against Joliet Central in the 2023 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Joliet (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET – The outside shots were not falling and frustration was setting in early Wednesday night for Plainfield North. But the Tigers regrouped and let their two Isabellas take over inside.

Isabella Gruber and Isabella Garcia scored 13 points each. Gruber pulled down nine rebounds and Garcia finished with eight. The dynamic duo dominated the second half.

“It took a lot of discipline and a lot of yelling from our coach [Matt Major], but eventually we started communicating and everything,” Garcia said. “We started making dump-down passes. Extra passes always work, and I think patience was overall a big key for us.”

The Tigers shook off an early eight-point deficit and held off a valiant effort from Joliet Central to pick up a 55-47 win in a WJOL Tournament pool-play game at Joliet Central.

Kaitlyn Sedillo added 12 points, and Sydney Scott scored nine points for Plainfield North (2-0).

Sophomore guard Nevaeh Wright led all scorers with 18 points, including 14 in the second half, to keep Joliet Central (0-2) close. Aubrey Weems added 12 points and five rebounds, Elliana Fowler had nine points and eight rebounds and Arika Taylor finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers were 2-for-15 shooting on 3-pointers in the first half. They went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in the second half as they focused on getting the ball inside and going to the basket.

“It was difficult,” Gruber said. “We had to have our coach talk some sense into us. We had to put trust in one another. We were lacking trust in the beginning. We picked up some early fouls. But we came together and did what we needed to do to win that game.”

Gruber scored eight points in the second half, while Garcia scored seven.

“I feel like, at first, everyone was a little timid, including myself,” Garcia said. “But as the game went on, it was perfect.”

Joliet Central led 15-7 early in the second quarter before Plainfield North battled back, Gruber’s 3-point play with 14 seconds left in the half giving the Tigers a 22-19 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Tigers’ inside game was too much for Joliet Central to handle. Plainfield North opened up a 39-29 lead late in the third quarter and maintained control from there.

“Without a doubt, I felt like we had an advantage in size, strength, everything,” Gruber said. “I’m just blessed to be able to finish inside and get some foul calls that we needed.”

As one of four juniors in a senior-less starting lineup that also includes a sophomore in Garcia, Gruber knows her teammates will look to her for guidance.

“I’m just trying to lead the team with communication and defense,” Gruber said. “I’m trying to get rebounds and keep everyone motivated. I know when I’m down they’re going to pick me up, and I have to pick them up when they’re down.”

After a 56-35 loss to Providence Catholic in Monday’s season opener, Joliet Central was far more competitive in its second game.

“We played really hard,” Joliet Central coach Laura Brumfiel said. “We’re young. We’ll continue to learn in late-game situations and we’ll execute a little better. But this was a completely different game than Monday night. We played with some confidence. We had people step up. They gave us everything they had. You can’t ask for much more.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers will play Providence at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Joliet Junior College in their final pool-play game, looking to move on to Saturday’s championship.

“I love our play style,” Gruber said. “We’re able to do it all. We dump in, we’re able to kick out. We make great reads. Kudos to [Garcia]. She played awesome.”