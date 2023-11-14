The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 13, 2023

Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 54, Lincoln-Way West 51: At Joliet, the Tigers opened their season with a win over the Warriors at the WJOL Tournament. North (1-0) grabbed the lead in the second half and held off West (0-1) for the win.
Reed-Custer 47, Grace Christian Academy 37: At Braidwood, Mya Beard tipped off the season for the Comets with 13 points as the hosts won at the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Classic. Kaylee Tribble added 12 points and seven boards for R-C (1-0).
Manteno 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: At Braidwood, Addi Fair picked up where she left off last season for the Panthers. Despite falling in the season opener at the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament, Fair scored a game-high 29 points. GSW (0-1) will be back in action against Morris on Wednesday.
Providence Catholic 56, Joliet Central 35: At Joliet, balanced scoring led the Celtics to a win at the WJOL Tournament. Eilish Gaines scored 15 to lead Providence (1-0). Gabi Bednar added 14, Taylor Healy eight and Molly Knight with seven points and five assists for the Celtics.
Minooka 72, Joliet West 59: At Joliet, Minooka opened the season with a win over the Tigers at the WJOL Tournament.
Seneca 44, Herscher 23: At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers hit all four of her 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 14 points to lead the Irish to the season opening win at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament. Lainie Olson scored 11 of her 12 points in the first half to pace Seneca (1-0).
Boys Bowling
Minooka 3,220, Joliet Central 2,775: At Minooka, sophomore Garrett Johnson rolled a team-best 227 to lead the Steelmen. Senior Lleyton Luangsomkham also had a big night for Central with a season-best 210.