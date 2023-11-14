Semitrailer in Joliet strikes overhead railroad bridge

A semitrailer driver struck a railroad bridge in Joliet after he allegedly misread the road sign that listed the bridge height, police said.

Jose Garcia, 22, of Joliet, was issued a citation for blocking the roadway on Monday with his semitrailer, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The bridge that was struck was determined to be safe for rail use by Metra representatives.

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to South Richards Street, south of East Jefferson Street, for a report of a semitrailer that struck a railroad bridge, English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to determine that Garcia was traveling south on South Richards Street, from East Jefferson Street, when he struck the overhead railroad bridge, English said.

The collision caused damage to truck and trailer.

Officers learned that Garcia misread the road sign that listed the bridge height, English said. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Metra representatives inspected the bridge and noted it was still safe for rail use.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no injuries were reported, English said.