Joliet man sentenced to 6 years in prison over Lockport drug-induced homicide

A Joliet man was sentenced to six years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl to a Lockport woman who died from a drug overdose in 2016.

On Monday, Steven Talbot, 36, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide of Celeste Roppo, 24, and he was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Carmen Goodman, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

Talbot and Kiley Murphy, 34, of Elwood, were both charged with the drug-induced homicide of Roppo in 2019. Murphy pleaded guilty to the offense on March 21. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Talbot’s efforts to suppress evidence in the case against him fizzled, along with a federal lawsuit he filed against Lockport and Joliet police over his arrest.

Kiley Murphy (Illinois Department of Corrections)

Roppo’s family found her unconscious on Nov. 29, 2016 in their home in Lockport. Roppo was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where she was pronounced dead from fentanyl intoxication.

Authorities found heroin and fentanyl on Roppo and they uncovered messages about a drug exchange between her and Murphy, according to Glasgow’s office.

Talbot was present with Murphy at the time of the drug exchange with Roppo, according to Glasgow’s office.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a statement, Glasgow said “unscrupulous dealers” will lace drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine with cheaper fentanyl to “increase the high and entice the addicted drug user to come back for more, inflating their profits at the expense of the victims.”

In 2019, Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said Roppo became addicted to heroin after taking prescription opioids. He said Roppo was prescribed the medication after she suffered debilitating injuries in a car crash.

“We really pushed for Celeste because she wasn’t a bad person. She was just in a bad situation,” Huff said.