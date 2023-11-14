Girls basketball: Gianna Amadio, Lincoln-Way Central run past JCA in WJOL tourney opener

Lincoln-Way Central’s Gianna Amadio makes a move to the basket against Joliet Catholic in the 2023 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET – Last season, Gianna Amadio had a reputation as a defensive specialist for Lincoln-Way Central.

But with the loss of Division I guard Aziah Newson-Cole to graduation, Amadio knew she would have to pick up her production on the offensive end.

Mission accomplished Monday night in the season opener against Joliet Catholic Academy. Amadio had 13 points, all in the first half, as the Knights topped the Angels 68-22 in the opening game of pool play in the WJOL Tournament.

“I’ve been working on my game all through the off-season,” Amadio said. “My teammates have been pushing me to be a better offensive player and take that next step.

“I knew we needed someone to step up after losing some players from last year’s team, and I wanted to be able to fill those shoes.”

Lincoln-Way Central’s Angelina Panos puts up a shot against Joliet Catholic Academy in the 2023 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Amadio also was instrumental on defense for the Knights, who forced 27 turnovers, including 19 in the first half, against the young Angels, whose 12-player roster has seven freshmen and sophomores.

“For the first time out, I thought we looked pretty good,” Central coach Dave Campanile said. “You go into the season with what I call confident paranoia. You are confident, but you are a little paranoid of what might happen. You can practice all you want, but you don’t know what you will get until you get into game situations.

“I am elated with our effort. We had good shooting and took it to the basket well. We got after it on defense. I can’t ask for anything more.”

JCA hung tough through the first quarter. They cut the score to 12-8 on a basket by Abby Dulinski late in the quarter, but Lincoln-Way Central’s Brooke Baechtold hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Knights ahead 15-8 at the break.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Symone Holman goes in for the layup against Lincoln-Way Central in the 2023 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.

“Lincoln-Way Central is a strong team, “JCA first-year coach George Shimko said. “It’s going to be a learning process for us. We have a lot of young players. Some are freshmen, and it’s a big jump from playing against eighth-graders to playing against varsity players with the speed and the physicality.

“We have some talented young players, and we have to understand how the varsity game is played. We did a good job in that first quarter. It was only 12-8 until they hit that 3 at the buzzer. We know that the season is a marathon and not a sprint. We will learn with every game.”

The Knights broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Angels 20-2 to take a 35-10 lead into halftime. Amadio scored 10 points in the quarter, while Angelina Panos had four of her 14 points in the quarter as well. Beachtold also scored 14 points for the Knights, with Panos adding a team-high nine rebounds.

Sophomore Symone Holman led JCA with nine points, and she had five rebounds to tie for the team lead with Camryn Kinsella and Sophia Mihelich.

The Knights outscored JCA 17-10 in the third quarter, getting another buzzer-beater by Brooke Katzmann, to take a 52-20 lead into the fourth quarters.

“Causing turnovers and getting points off of them has been Knight basketball for a while,” Campanile said. “That is a big key for our success. We have the horses to continue to do that. We are able to dictate the tempo with our defense, and the girls do a great job on both ends of the floor with no hesitation.

“It’s nice to see Gianna Amadio take more of a role offensively. She didn’t want to be just a defensive player, and she has worked very hard on her offense. She can really help us pick up the slack offensively.”