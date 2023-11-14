Developer eyes Route 59 and Theodore Street in Joliet for apartments

Continental Properties wants to build 288 apartments near the intersection of Route 59 and Theodore Street in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

A developer that wants to build 288 apartments in Joliet will hold a community meeting for potential neighbors on Wednesday.

Continental Properties plans to build the apartments at Route 59 and Theodore Street in an area that includes the new CarMax dealership.

The community meeting will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church, 305 Black Road, Shorewood.

“Representatives from Continental will be available to present plans for the development and answer questions from neighboring property owners,” Erick Hahn with Continental said in an email. “We will be there to discuss details of Continental’s day-to-day leasing and management of a community such as this, and to provide information on the prospective residents we anticipate will live in the community.”

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties will need to get zoning approval from the city of Joliet to build the apartments.

Rents at what is to be called Springs at Caton Crossing Joliet would range from $1,670 to $2,650 for apartments ranging in size from one to three bedrooms.

The developer has built elsewhere in the area, including Romeoville and Bolingbrook, and will break ground soon in Lockport.

Continental Properties is based in Menominee Falls, Wisconsin.