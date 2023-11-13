2 dogs killed in Joliet fire that damaged home

The residence at 513 N. Bluff St., Joliet, was damaged in a fire on Saturday, Nov. 11. Two dogs perished in the fire. (Joliet Fire Department)

Two dogs perished in a fire that caused damage to a Joliet home near the Des Plaines River.

At close to 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to 513 N. Bluff St. for a report of a fire at a two-story home, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They received a report of people who were possibly still inside the home, fire officials said.

No one was found inside the home. Joliet police officers were able to confirm with the residents of the home that no one was inside.

However, firefighters found two family dogs who perished in the fire.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire while other firefighters performed water supply, ventilation, and other support functions, fire officials said.

The fire was under control at 11:23 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.