November 11, 2023
Shaw Local
The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East girls swimming wins four state medals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 11

Plainfield co-op, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport also have all-state finishers

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls swimming and diving

Lincoln-Way East leads area at state meet with four all-state finishes: At Westmont, Lincoln-Way East senior Jaya Veerapaneni finished eighth in the state in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.13 seconds in the finals race. Veerapaneni broke her own program record with a time of 56.35 in Friday’s prelims.

Another Lincoln-Way East senior, Ellie Egan, earned all-state honors in a pair of events. Egan tied for 10th in the 100 butterfly in 56.38 and finished 12th in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.14.

Veerapaneni and Egan were a part of the Griffins’ 400 free relay team, along with Natalie Dirienzo and Avery Jones, that finished 16th with a time of 3:36.45. The same 400 relay team broke a program record with a time of 3:33.78 in Friday’s prelims.

Plainfield North co-op sophomore Mia Ceballos finished ninth in the 100 backstroke in 56.67, while Lincoln-Way Central junior Nonoka Kubota placed 16th in 57.58.

Lockport junior Haley Johnson finished 13th in the 100 butterfly in 56.64.

Boys bowling

Minooka fifth in 42-team invite: At Lake Park, Minooka (5,935 pins in 12 games) finished fifth in the 42-team Greg Edwards Invitational. Joliet West (5,728) placed 10th.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois