Work on Plainfield’s Indian Boundary Bridge begins

The Indian Boundary Road Bridge replacement project from Rowley Road to Meadow Lane in the village of Plainfield is underway.

The village reported last week that ComEd is working on relocating the existing poles to make way for the upcoming bridge, road and sidewalk project.

The project is currently out to bid and is expected to be awarded by January, according to a news release from the village.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and be completed by next fall, according to the release.