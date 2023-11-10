Man charged in Will County with animal cruelty at unlicensed rodeo

Another man in Will County has been charged with cruel treatment of animals at a rodeo.

On Wednesday, Ezequiel Herrera, 26, of Lockport Township, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty following an investigation into an unlicensed rodeo in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Lockport Township.

Drone footage obtained by police showed Herrera using an electric cattle prod to shock steers in the face and head, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Herrera’s use of the cattle prod was done “repeatedly in an attempt to make the steers move closer to the alleyway of the door used to release the animals into the arena,” police said.

“The use of the cattle prod to the face and head of the animals was done in such a manner that it was disturbing to watch,” police said.

The drone footage was provided by the animal rights organization called Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, or SHARK.

The case against Herrera marks the latest effort by Will County officials this year to address alleged animal abuse occurring in rodeos. It also represented the latest collaboration between law enforcement and SHARK.

On Oct. 3, Christofer Dorado, 23, of Batavia, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals after he was accused of striking a horse with his hands and a leather whip at a rodeo venue known as La Herradura De Joliet, 18225 Briggs St., Joliet.

La Herradura De Joliet held rodeos and live music events at their ranch along Briggs Street in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

On Sept. 8, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office petitioned a temporary restraining order against the operator of that venue, Horseman Association Club of the North of Joliet Illinois. The case is ongoing with a court hearing slated for Dec. 13.

The state’s attorney’s petition alleged a Steve Hindi, president of Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, had procured videos on Aug. 15 depicting animal abuse at La Herradura De Joliet.

The petition is asking a judge to enter an order to stop the Horseman Association Club of the North of Joliet Illinois from “engaging in an activity which may [cause] injury other otherwise harm animals.”

Frank Cservenyak, attorney for the association, denied the animal abuse allegations from the state’s attorney’s office.