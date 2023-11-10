Girls volleyball: Joliet West’s Ava Grevengoed leads area postseason awards

Joliet West’s Ava Grevengoed was selected first-team All-State by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association and second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Throughout the season, Joliet West’s girls volleyball team staked its claim as the best in The Herald-News coverage area. The Tigers finished with a 36-4 record, setting a new school record for wins, won a Southwest Prairie Conference title for the first time and won the school’s second straight sectional title.

Leading the charge for Joliet West was Northern illinois-bound outside hitter Ava Grevengoed. Grevengoed had more than 500 kills on the season, and for her efforts, she was named first-team All-State by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association (IVCA). She was the only area player to earn first-team recognition. Grevengoed as also named second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She was also named All-Region in the AVCA.

Grevengoed was not the only are player to be recognized by the IVCA, however.

Her Joliet West teammate Olivia Baxter, a senior libero, was named Class 4A second-team All-State, as was Bolingbrook senior setter Sarah Harvey, Lockport senior setter Lainey Green, Romeoville senior middle blocker Demi Cole, and Minooka sophomore outside hitter Brooklynne Brass, who earned an AVCA Player of the Week honor as well.

Minooka sophomore Brooklynne Brass was selected second-team Class 4A All-State by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association. (gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Earning honorable mention All-State by IVCA were Bolingbrook sophomore outside hitter Noelle Aprati, Joliet Catholic Academy junior outside hitter Ellie Blotnik, JCA senior setter Jess Horn, Joliet West outside hitter Gabby Piazza, Minooka senior libero Kennedy Brass, Minooka sophomore setter Kendall Kozak, Plainfield Central senior setter Bella Campbell, Plainfield Central senior defensive specialist Skylar Huffman, Plainfield Central junior niddle blocker Alexa Schubbe, Plainfield North senior setter Ella Strausberger, Romeoville senior middle blocker Taylor Cicero, and Romeoville junior setter Kameron Blizniak.