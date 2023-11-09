Lockport D-205 hopes Central students will be at Lincoln-Way North by next week

Lockport Township High School District 205 says freshmen students will continue with remote e-learning at least through the middle of next week.

The district released a statement Wednesday saying the goal is to have those students who normally attend the freshmen Central Campus, which has been shut down for a week following a ceiling collapse, to begin in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Lincoln-Way North High School.

But those affected students will continue with e-learning until further notice, according to the district.

The District 205 board approved a resolution on Tuesday that would have freshmen students bused to the Lincoln-Way North building in Frankfort that has been closed since 2016.

The Lincoln-Way School District 210 board of education is expected to adopt a similar resolution Thursday night. North, which opened in 2008, was closed because it was not needed as enrollment projections by the Lincoln-Way high school district never panned out.

Lockport District 205 serves students in Lockport, Crest Hill and Homer Glen.

“Over the next few days, we are continuing to work with our Central Campus staff to allow them time to be able to relocate their classroom items to Lincoln-Way North High School and we will continue to work on a couple of schedule modules for Central Campus. While we allow time for our staff to relocate to Lincoln-Way North High School, we anticipate having one day of no instruction,” District 205 said in a statement posted on its web site.

Special education CCC students who attend Central Campus have been going to class at the Lockport Township building just down from Lockport’s East Campus on Farrell Road. Those students will remain at that building and not go to Lincoln-Way North.

Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort is seen shortly before it opened. The school was built after a 2006 referendum passed to accommodate an expected influx of students that never came. Now, district leaders are considering shuttering one of Lincoln-Way's four academic buildings to deal with financial problems. (Shaw Media)

The 114-year-old Lockport Central Campus continues to be inspected and evaluated for structural soundness and for repairs deemed necessary before students and staff could safely return to the school. That process could take multiple months, District 205 administration said this week.

Students who normally attend Central Campus have been out of the classroom since Nov. 2 when a collapsed ceiling was discovered in a classroom early that morning. No one was in room at the time of the incident which district officials say happened overnight Nov. 1-2.

Students were sent home early on Nov. 2 as a note of precaution and while engineers, architects and fire personnel could inspect the structure.

Since then District 205′s 900 freshmen have been doing e-learning on the normal class schedule. East Campus serves sophomores, juniors and seniors and district officials said there is not enough space there to easily take in freshmen as well. District 205′s enrollment is more than 3,800.

Third-story classroom in Lockport Township High School Central Campus after the plaster ceiling collapsed. (Provided by Alicia Doroniuk)

A hybrid schedule was considered where freshman and upperclassmen would attend East in-person on alternating days and be online on their off days, and a split schedule where half the students would attend from 6-11 a.m. and the other half would attend from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It was determined the hybrid scheduled would pose a potential problem qualifying for state in-person attendance requirements and the split schedule was deemed too disruptive for all the students’ schedules and for extracurriculars.

Jessie Molloy contributed to this story.