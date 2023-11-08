Boys soccer: Herald-News area players named all-state, earn other honors from IHSSCA

Lincoln-Way Central’s John Roussakis works the ball against Lincoln-Way West in the Windy City Classic at Revis High School in Burbank on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Five Herald-News area boys soccer players were named All State by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, while many others were also honored in the year-end awards.

Lemont’s Tyler Chrisman, Bolingbrook’s Aaron Palacios-Chaves, Romeoville’s Isaiah Pina, Lincoln-Way Central’s John Roussakis and Plainfield Central’s Marshall DeGraff were chosen as All-State selections.

Chrisman, a junior midfielder, had six goals and 12 assists for Lemont (8-9-4). Palacios-Chaves, a senior midfielder, was a dynamic two-way player who controlled the middle while leading the Raiders (11-6-4) to a successful season.

Pina, a senior defender/forward, played all over the field while helping Romeoville (17-6-3) reach the sectional finals. He finished with 21 goals and seven assists. Roussakis led another sectional finalist, Lincoln-Way Central (14-4-1), dishing out seven assists and scoring one goal.

DeGraff was named an all-state goalkeeper, tying a program record with 12 shutouts for Plainfield Central (15-4-2).

Earning all-sectional honors were Morris’ Kalen Carver, Plainfield Central’s Caden Bargas, Sebastian Chavez and Peyton Johnson, Plainfield East’s Ben Basta, Juan Pablo Escobar and Yandel Reyes, Romeoville’s Manny Casillas, Minooka’s Diego Escobedo and Plainfield North’s Benjamin Feldman.

Also selected as all-sectional were Joliet West’s Adrian Maldonado and Ethan Podmolik, Plainfield South’s Rafael Pineda, Joliet Central’s Gilberto Rios, Peotone’s Gino Petrizzi and Nate Wehrmann, Coal City’s Timi Shabani, Lincoln-Way Central’s Noah Anhalt and Theodore Utz, Lockport’s Nate Blazewski, Tyler Malczewski and Dan Szkodon and Bolingbrook’s Connor Capp.

Additional all-sectional selections included Joliet Catholic’s Miles Czerkies, Lincoln-Way East’s Jack Dudzik, Caden Udani and Kamden Williams, Providence Catholic’s Sean McGrath and Lincoln-Way West’s Noah Nawracaj.