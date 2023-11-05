Body found in Joliet parking lot

Joliet police and the Will County Coroner's were in the parking lot outside a Planet Fitness center at Jefferson Street and Larking Avenue where a body was found on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, (Bob Okon)

A person found dead Sunday morning in the parking lot outside a Planet Fitness center appeared to have died from natural causes, Joliet police said.

“Nothing appears suspicious in nature, and a preliminary indication is that the death appears natural,” Sgt. Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said.

The Will County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, English said.

The person in the vehicle was identified only as “a male.”

The body was found in a busy parking lot at the shopping center at Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue that is anchored by a Tony’s Fresh Market supermarket.

The parking lot was filled with vehicles as police wrapped up at the scene about 11 a.m.