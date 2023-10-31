Joliet delays reopening sections of Plainfield Road, Collins Street

Sections of Plainfield Road and Collins Street closed for water main projects now are slated to reopen Nov. 17, the city of Joliet announced.

Both projects have been delayed by weather and “unforeseen construction issues,” according to a news release from the city.

Plainfield Road has been closed between Raynor Avenue and Center Street since early October. Initially, the road was scheduled to reopen by Friday, Nov. 3.

“Due to weather conditions and unforeseen construction issues, the timeframe for the road closure required to install water service transfers and complete pavement restoration needs to be extended,” according to the release.

The entire project, which involved closing another section of Plainfield Road in mid-July, is expected to be completed by Nov. 17.

The Collins Street water main project will continue next year, which was the original plan.

But a section of Collins Street that has been closed for the project will reopen later this month.

The city originally also had set a reopening date for this Friday when a section of Collins between Ward and Meeker avenues was closed Oct. 16. Like Plainfield Road, the reopening date now is set for Nov. 17.

The Collins Street water main replacement project, which runs from Liberty Street to Hills Avenue, is expected to be completed by May 1.

Additional information about the city’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program is available on the city website, joliet.gov, by going to the public utilities site under departments and clicking on the construction zone page, or call the public utilities department at 815-724-4220.