3 people injured in Joliet crash, driver arrested for DUI, police say

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash in Joliet allegedly caused by a drunk driver, police said.

Officers first responded to the crash at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Broadway Street, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Oscar Muniz-Hernandez, 39, of Joliet was arrested on probable cause of aggravated driving under the influence that caused great bodily harm, aggravated DUI with no valid driver’s license and DUI, English said.

He was issued traffic citations for driving too fast for conditions, improper turn and no valid driver’s license.

Muniz-Hernandez was not taken to the Will County jail. Instead he was given a notice to appear on court for those alleged offenses on Nov. 17.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Muniz-Hernandez was driving a Saab 92 north on North Broadway Street when he turned left toward a business parking lot, English said.

At that point, Muniz-Hernandez crashed into a Honda Accord that was traveling south on North Broadway Street. The driver of the Honda Accord was a 22-year-old man.

Both vehicles came to a final rest point in the southbound lanes of North Broadway Street.

A 56-year-old woman who was a passenger in Muniz-Hernandez’s vehicle was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old Honda Accord passenger and his two passengers – ages 36 and 23 – were also taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries.

Muniz-Hernandez spoke to officers and showed “behaviors consistent with possible alcohol impairment,” English said. The man completed field sobriety tests, was arrested and taken to the Joliet Police Department.

Muniz-Hernandez complained of an injury from a crash while at the police department and he was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. He was treated and then released from the hospital.