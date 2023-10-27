Judge questions mental status of man charged with battering Joliet’s top cop

A judge and a defense attorney both raised doubts as to man’s fitness to stand trial following his arrest on charges alleging he punched and bit the Joliet police chief.

Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet, kept mumbling and rambling throughout a court hearing on Friday, which led to his attorney, Gabriel Guzman, and Judge Donald DeWilkins, to say they had a bona fide doubt as to Medina’s ability to stand trial.

No decision was made as to whether Medina should remain locked up in the Will County jail. His next court hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 to consider if he should stay in jail, as well as Guzman’s request for a fitness evaluation of Medina.

Medina faces 10 charges in connection with the incident on Wednesday that led to the brief hospitalization of Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

Medina was accused on Wednesday of punching and biting Evans, who tried to arrest Medina after he struck Vasileios “Bill” Dimitroulas, the owner of Cut 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St.

The charges include four counts of aggravated battery, three counts of resisting a police officer, one count of obstructing an officer and two counts of battery.

Joliet Police Chief Wlliam Evans speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Medina made his first court appearance in a red jail uniform, which is given to criminal defendants who are in the medical unit of the jail.

“Welcome back, Mr. Medina,” DeWilkins said.

Medina was mumbling and rambling throughout the court hearing and at one point he walked away from DeWilkins until he was stopped by several deputies. One of the deputies told Medina, “Do not walk away.”

Guzman had recommended a fitness evaluation for Medina based on his observations of his behavior. DeWilkins concurred that he had bone fide doubt as to Medina’s fitness.

Evans off-duty Wednesday evening when he saw Dimitroulas struck, according to the police account. Evans intervened to deescalate the situation but was struck in the face himself and then bitten in an ensuing scuffle, police said.

Evans was released Wednesday evening shortly after being treated at Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital.

Evans would not comment on the incident because he “is considered a victim in this criminal matter,” said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English, who is the department’s spokesman.

The incident occurred outside Cut 158 at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday when a man later identified as Medina became “verbally abusive” and struck the restaurant owner in the chest, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Evans, who was in the area, intervened and was struck in the face himself, police said.

“Chief Evans attempted to deescalate the situation and provided numerous commands for Medina to leave the premises, to which Medina ignored,” according to the release. “Chief Evans indicated to Medina that he was under arrest and while attempting to affect the arrest, Medina struck Evans in the face, causing a minor injury. Medina then struggled with Chief Evans and the original victim on the ground at which time Medina bit Evans’ pinky finger.”