Joliet police chief back to work after being injured making arrest

Joliet Police Chief William Evans was back on the job Thursday after being hit and bitten in a scuffle the night before.

Evans was taken to the hospital for his injuries but did not stay long, Joliet Police Department spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The chief was off-duty Wednesday evening when he saw the owner of a downtown Joliet restaurant struck, according to the police account. Evans intervened to deescalate the situation but was struck in the face himself and then bitten in an ensuing scuffle, police said.

Evans was released Wednesday evening shortly after being treated at Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital, English said in an email.

Evans would not comment on the incident because he “is considered a victim in this criminal matter,” English said.

The incident occurred outside Cut 158 on Chicago Street at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday when a man became “verbally abusive” and struck the restaurant owner in the chest, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Evans, who was in the area, intervened and was struck in the face himself, police said.

Arrested was Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet.

According to police, Medina was searching through a garbage can outside the restaurant. He had been warned by Cut 158 employees to leave the premises on previous occasions. The restaurant owner told him to leave when the incident erupted.

Evans saw what had happened.

Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

“Chief Evans attempted to deescalate the situation and provided numerous commands for Medina to leave the premises, to which Medina ignored,” according to the release. “Chief Evans indicated to Medina that he was under arrest and while attempting to affect the arrest, Medina struck Evans in the face, causing a minor injury. Medina then struggled with Chief Evans and the original victim on the ground at which time Medina bit Evans’ pinky finger.”

Police arrived shortly after and took Medina to the police station where he “refused to cooperate with booking procedures,” according to the release.

Medina was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on probable cause of aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery, and obstructing justice. No formal charges have yet been filed against Medina.

Medina is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Will County Courthouse to determine whether he’ll remain in jail.

CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

Reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this story.