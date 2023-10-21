Indiana man charged with $174,710 theft from Lockport Township

An Indiana man has been indicted on a charge accusing him of stealing about $174,710 from Lockport Township last year.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Ronald Batteast, 66, of Merriville, Indiana, on a felony charge of theft. The charge is a Class X felony that is punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The indictment alleged that the theft of about $174,710 from the township occurred on or about Dec. 30, 2022.

Batteast allegedly gained control of a check that was mailed from Lockport Township to the White Oak Library for taxes due, Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said.

Huff said that police do not know how Batteast got the check, but he deposited it into an account that he created in the name of the library.

Batteast is not an employee of either Lockport Township or the White Oak Library, Huff said.

Judge Dave Carlson issued a no bond warrant for Batteast’s arrest Thursday. He had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.