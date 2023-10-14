Joliet residents can lower water bills through conservation program

A Joliet water tower sits off in the distance from an apartment complex in Joliet. Monday, July 18, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet has launched a Water Conservation Incentive Program that officials said also can be used to lower water bills.

The program, which the city said in a news release “offers a fun and easy quarterly challenge for water customers,” is being announced a week after the City Council approved an increase in water and sewer rates that go into effect in November.

Rates for the average residential customer will go up 8% in November, according to city residents. Rates will go up another 12% in November 2024 and 12% again in November 2025 reaching $113 a month.

The conservation incentive program links participants to the city’s Customer Water Portal, an online program that can be used to monitor water consumption in real-time, identify trends, and make plans to reduce usage.

The incentive program offers prizes including gift cards for adults. A separate children’s challenge available for those of ages 5 to 12 provides quarterly winners with gift bags and recognition at a City Council meeting.

More information on the program is available at rethinkwaterjoliet.org/incentive-program.

Participants are asked to sign up for the Customer Water Portal. Those who do by Dec. 31 become eligible to wing a $50 gift card. Those already signed up are already eligible to win, the city said in its release.

Children can participate in the challenge by coloring and submitting a picture that is available for download at rethinkwaterjoliet.org by December. A winner will be selected by random drawing, and in addition to the gift bag and City Council recognition, their art will be displayed on the Rethink Water Joliet website.

“Water conservation is a serious matter, but joining the effort does not have to be so dry,” Allison Swisher, director of public utilities for the city, said in the release. “We have launched the Water Conservation Incentive Program to bring the entire community in on the endeavor and win some cool prizes in the process. All the pieces are in place for a great team effort, and we encourage all Joliet water users to accept the challenge.”

The city release noted that groundwater studies by the Illinois State Water Survey show the aquifer supplying city wells will not be able to meet maximum water demand by 2030. Joliet is in the process of switching to a Lake Michigan water system by 2030.