October 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Police boost presence at Joliet West High School over social media threat

By Felix Sarver
Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet.

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A social media threat has led to increased police presence at Joliet West High School.

On Thursday morning, administrators at the high school on 401 N. Larkin Ave. were made aware of a social media threat, according to a statement from Kristine Schlismann, spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

“There will be an increased police presence on campus today at Joliet West High School, and searches will be conducted upon entry to the school,” Schlismann said.

The police department is investigating the threat, she said.