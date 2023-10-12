Police boost presence at Joliet West High School over social media threat

A social media threat has led to increased police presence at Joliet West High School.

On Thursday morning, administrators at the high school on 401 N. Larkin Ave. were made aware of a social media threat, according to a statement from Kristine Schlismann, spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

“There will be an increased police presence on campus today at Joliet West High School, and searches will be conducted upon entry to the school,” Schlismann said.

The police department is investigating the threat, she said.