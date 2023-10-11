Bolingbrook man charged with arson claimed home had ‘evil entities’

A Bolingbrook man charged with arson of a residence had claimed he wanted to burn the place down because he believed “evil entities are inside and he wanted to get rid of them,” prosecutors said.

On Thursday, Juan Nieto, 48, was charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, arson and criminal damage to residence in the 600 block of North Pinecrest in Bolingbrook.

Judge Donald DeWilkins ordered Nieto to remain in the Will County jail on Oct. 5 at the request of prosecutors, court records show. A court hearing was held that day regarding the allegations against Nieto.

On Oct. 3, officers responded to a report of a residence partially on fire in the 600 block of North Pinecrest, according to a petition from prosecutors to deny Nieto’s release from jail.

When officers arrived they met with numerous people in the driveway who said Nieto had used gasoline to ignite a fire on the northeast corner of the residence, prosecutors said. The fire had caused damage to the siding.

After Nieto told one witness what he done, that witness then used a hose to extinguish the fire, prosecutors said.

“[Nieto] was also in the driveway making unsolicited comments confirming he started the fire and wanted to burn the house down because he believes evil entities are inside and he wanted to get rid of them,” prosecutors said.

Nieto was aware the residence was occupied by seven other people at the time he started the fire, prosecutors said.

Following Nieto’s arrest, he made “unsolicited, spontaneous statements” that he wanted to burn the house down to “remove the evil,” prosecutors said.

During an interview with police, Nieto said he did start the house on fire but he was trying to burn poison ivy and the house accidentally caught on fire, prosecutors said.

Investigators had noted that there was no plant life where the “actual pour of the gasoline was,” prosecutors said. The plant life in the area was unburnt and there was “no plant life where the fire was.”

A detective told Nieto that another witness said Nieto wanted to burn the house down because it was evil, prosecutors said. In response, Nieto said he did say that but he was “joking” when he said it.

When Nieto was asked why he thought the house was evil, he claimed a family member had attacked another family member in the house, prosecutors said.