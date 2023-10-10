Bomb threat deemed not credible at Romeoville High School

A bomb threat was made against Romeoville High School but it had “no credibility to it,” according to a police official.

About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Romeoville High School, 100 North Independence Blvd., Romeoville, was evacuated because of a report of a bomb threat, according to a statement from Valley View School District 365-U. Students and staff were relocated to secure outdoor area.

“This incident mirrors the multiple incidents that have disrupted public schools and libraries throughout the Chicagoland area,” district officials said.

Police and other agencies investigated the threat with a thorough search of the school, district officials said. Students and staff were sent back to the school about 1:34 p.m. after the building was deemed safe.

“There was a bomb threat made, but no credibility to it,” Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burns said.