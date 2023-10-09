Lockport man accused of tossing large garbage can at officer

A Lockport man landed in jail after he was accused of tossing a garbage can at a police officer and breaking the wires from a Taser gun that was used on him, police said.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a report of a complaint in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Street, according to Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff.

When the officer arrived, they met with Roger Garrett, 57, who lives on that street, Huff said. The officer listened to Garrett’s complaint, which regarded some logs that his neighbor had on his property, he said.

The officer told Garrett his complaint had no basis and no law was violated, Huff said.

Garrett then became upset with the officer and attempted to punch him in the head, Huff said. The officer was able to block the punch and push Garrett back, he said.

“Garrett then picked up a large garbage can and threw it at the officer. The can struck the officer on the leg, but the officer was not injured,” Huff said.

The officer then drew his Taser gun and ordered Garrett to stay back, Huff said. Garrett continued to advance on the officer, he said.

The officer discharged the stun gun on Garett but it didn’t make contact with him, Huff said. The officer discharged the gun a second time but Garett was able to break the wires and run back into the house, he said.

Garrett was talked into coming out of the house and placed under arrest on probable cause of battery, Huff said.

Because the Taser gun was used in the incident, Garrett was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for a medical evaluation, Huff said. After Garrett was medically cleared, he was taken to the Will County jail.

Garrett was on formally charged on Sunday with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. During a holiday court hearing on the same day, a judge determined prosecutors met their burden to keep Garrett detained in jail, court records show.