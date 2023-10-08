Joliet Township moves meeting to Bicentennial Park

Joliet Township has changed the location of its Tuesday board meeting to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in anticipation of a large public showing over its pursuit of funding for services for asylum seekers.

The township website lists the park at 201 W. Jefferson St. as the location for its monthly board meeting at 5 p.m.

The park has an indoor theater and is across the Des Plaines River from the township officers, where board meetings usually are held.

An $8.6 million state grant awarded to Joliet Township to provide services for asylum seekers has been a source of controversy since Gov. JB Pritzker’s office announced it Sept. 29.

Joliet city officials fielded public questions about the grant last week at two City Council meetings. But city officials said they did not join the township in applying for the grant. Mayor Terry D’Arcy said his office and the Joliet Fire Department were falsely represented as supporting the grant in the township application.

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras seen at a township board meeting in July. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

City officials have called upon Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras to withdraw the application for the grant.

Contreras last week said that the township applied for the grant on behalf of the Spanish Community Center and the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic, both of which are in Joliet.

The grant would be used to reimburse the agencies for services already being provided to asylum seekers, Contreras said. The Spanish Community Center has done casework for 2,200 asylum seekers since August 2022.