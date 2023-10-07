October 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Two freed from SUV that collided with Pace bus Friday in Joliet

Accident was Friday afternoon at Ingalls and Cora

By Bob Okon
APace bus collided with an SUV Friday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Cora Street and Ingalls Avenue in Joliet. Two people were freed from the SUV.

Two people were freed from an SUV that rolled on its side in a collision with a Pace bus at 4:18 p.m. Friday at Ingalls Avenue and Cora Street in Joliet.

Both people were taken to medical facilities in stable condition, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

No one on the bus was injured. A power line was knocked down in the accident.

“The initial report stated that the SUV was on its side and people were trapped inside,” according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

An engine company from Station 5 arrived within four minutes and set up for getting the people out of the SUV, firefighters said.

Other crews came from Stations 1, 6 and 8. Three ambulances were on the scene. ComEd was called to take care of the down power line.