Two freed from SUV that collided with Pace bus Friday in Joliet

Two people were freed from an SUV that rolled on its side in a collision with a Pace bus at 4:18 p.m. Friday at Ingalls Avenue and Cora Street in Joliet.

Both people were taken to medical facilities in stable condition, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

No one on the bus was injured. A power line was knocked down in the accident.

“The initial report stated that the SUV was on its side and people were trapped inside,” according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

An engine company from Station 5 arrived within four minutes and set up for getting the people out of the SUV, firefighters said.

Other crews came from Stations 1, 6 and 8. Three ambulances were on the scene. ComEd was called to take care of the down power line.