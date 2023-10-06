Crest Hill man sentenced to 25 years for arson of residence

A Crest Hill man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of setting fire to a residence while two people were inside.

Judge Kenneth Zelazo sentenced Dion Ware, 53, to serve 25 years in prison on Thursday after a jury found Ware guilty of aggravated arson on March 20, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

While Ware was renting out a room in September 2021 at a Crest Hill residence, he became embroiled in a dispute with the homeowner, according to Glasgow’s office.

Ware was told by the homeowner that he would no longer be permitted to continue living in the residence if his conduct continued.

Ware later received two water bottles of gasoline from a friend.

“As the homeowner was seated on her bed with a friend, Ware entered the room and after pouring out the gasoline from the bottles, lit a tissue and threw it on the floor,” Glasgow’s office said.

The carpet and bed went up in flames but the homeowner and her friend were able to safely escape from the residence.

However, Ware called the homeowner and continued to threaten to harm her over the phone, Glasgow’s office said.

The homeowner and her friend extinguished the fire and called the police, who ultimately apprehended Ware.

In a statement, Glasgow said Ware “intentionally set a home ablaze knowing there were innocent people inside.”

Glasgow said Ware’s “merciless conduct” in igniting the gasoline in the home “could easily have killed both victims, who fortunately escaped the flames through their own acts of bravery.”