Batavia man charged with animal cruelty at Joliet rodeo venue

A Batavia man is facing animal cruelty charges after he was accused of striking a horse with his hands and a leather whip at a rodeo venue known as La Herradura De Joliet.

On Tuesday, Christofer Dorado, 23, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals in connection with the July 30 incident. Dorado was investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated and reviewed video footage obtained of a rodeo held at La Herradura De Joliet, 18225 Briggs St., Joliet.

The detectives identified and interviewed Dorago at his home on Sept. 27, according to a statement from Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

“Detectives spoke to him about the video where he was observed striking horses with his hands and a leather whip in the face and body and excessive spurring,” Hoffmeyer said.

Dorago “made statements” acknowledging he had “participated in the actions and regretted doing so,” Hoffmeyer said.

On Monday, detectives met with prosecutors at Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to review the facts of the case. The next day, a judge issued a summons for Dorado to appear in court on the animal cruelty charges.

Dorado is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

On Sept. 8, the state’s attorney’s office took legal action against La Herradura De Joliet by filing a petition for a temporary restraining order.

The state’s attorney’s office alleged Steve Hindi, president of Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, had procured videos on Aug. 15 depicting animal abuse at the rodeo venue.

The temporary restraining order case is slated for a Nov. 1 status hearing.