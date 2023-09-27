Woman charged after kicking Will County sheriff’s deputy

A passenger in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Chicago has been charged with kicking a Will County sheriff’s deputy and scratching another deputy during a traffic stop.

Mary Mosqueda, 34, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Sept. 15 incident.

A criminal complaint accused Mosqueda of scratching one deputy in the arm and kicking another deputy in the groin following a traffic stop on Des Plaines Street in Joliet.

About 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, deputies were traveling west on McDonough Street from Ottawa Street in Joliet when they saw the Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen out of Chicago, said Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

After deputies pulled the Jeep Cherokee over on Des Plaines Street, five people – including Mosqueda – exited the vehicle, Hoffmeyer said. However, the driver took off running before the deputies had a chance to detain him.

For safety reasons, deputies detained the other four people before questioning them, Hoffmeyer said. While trying to detain Mosqueda, she disobeyed deputies’ orders and attempted to get back inside the vehicle, she said.

While deputies were trying to handcuff Mosqueda, she scratched one of the deputies and kicked the other in the upper leg, Hoffmeyer said.

“She was escorted to the ground, detained, and placed inside a patrol vehicle,” Hoffmeyer said.

The other three people were questioned and then released, Hoffmeyer said. Mosqueda was taken into custody on the aggravated battery charges.

Deputies are still continuing to investigate the case regarding the stolen vehicle, Hoffmeyer said.