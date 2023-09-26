Bolingbrook man charged with starting fire in Will County jail

A man who was found guilty earlier this year of the attempted murder of another man in Bolingbrook has been charged with causing a fire at Will County jail that damaged a wall and an electrical outlet.

Ivan Atilano, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged on Monday with aggravated arson, arson and criminal damage to government-supported property at the jail.

On April 27, a jury found Atilano guilty of attempted murder of another man by stabbing him with a knife on Sept. 22, 2022 at a residence in the 100 block of Vernon Drive in Bolingbrook. Atilano was an acquaintance of a woman who was inside of the home.

The jury also found Atilano guilty of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery of the woman in the incident.

The latest charges against Atilano stemmed from an incident reported about 10:32 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the jail, according to Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Deputies spoke with a correctional sergeant who said Atilano was let out of his cell for “mandatory out of cell time,” Hoffmeyer said.

Atilano was in the dayroom at the jail when he bent over near an electrical outlet and stuck an object into the outlet, causing a spark, Hoffmeyer said.

“Atilano then grabbed miscellaneous papers and he taken from his cell and started them on fire. Atilano then ran back into his cell and slammed the door shut,” Hoffmeyer said.

At first, the fire was small but then grew larger. The fire put burn marks on the wall and damaged the electrical outlet, Hoffmeyer said.

A correctional officer immediately put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, she said. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Atilano refused to speak about the incident, she said.